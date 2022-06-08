Digital Turbine Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has a beta value of 2.34 and has seen 4.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.12B, closed the last trade at $20.64 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 2.43% during that session. The APPS stock price is -355.33% off its 52-week high price of $93.98 and 6.93% above the 52-week low of $19.21. The 3-month trading volume is 3.34 million shares.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

Sporting 2.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the APPS stock price touched $20.64 or saw a rise of 8.27%. Year-to-date, Digital Turbine Inc. shares have moved -66.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have changed -29.53%.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Digital Turbine Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.61%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 56.00% and 29.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 300.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $336.5 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $355.48 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $95.08 million and $191.28 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 253.90% for the current quarter and 85.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 258.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.00%.

APPS Dividends

Digital Turbine Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.76% with a share float percentage of 78.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digital Turbine Inc. having a total of 438 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.43 million shares worth more than $456.8 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 10.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $532.74 million and represent 9.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.56% shares in the company for having 2.48 million shares of worth $151.11 million while later fund manager owns 2.44 million shares of worth $107.58 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.