Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 1.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.55M, closed the last trade at $1.77 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 7.27% during that session. The CYRN stock price is -973.45% off its 52-week high price of $19.00 and 14.69% above the 52-week low of $1.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.63 million shares.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

Sporting 7.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the CYRN stock price touched $1.77 or saw a rise of 15.71%. Year-to-date, Cyren Ltd. shares have moved -69.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) have changed -14.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -73.89% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.36 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -3.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

CYRN Dividends

Cyren Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.81% with a share float percentage of 39.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cyren Ltd. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Warburg Pincus LLC with over 1.61 million shares worth more than $9.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Warburg Pincus LLC held 20.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 79360.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.46 million and represent 1.03% of shares outstanding.