Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Forecast To Rise 31.4% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 4.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.84B, closed the recent trade at $23.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.84 on the day or -3.53% during that session. The CLF stock price is -47.55% off its 52-week high price of $34.04 and 31.47% above the 52-week low of $15.81. The 3-month trading volume is 20.09 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Sporting -3.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the CLF stock price touched $23.07 or saw a rise of 5.26%. Year-to-date, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have moved 9.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have changed -0.87%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $47.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -103.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.03% from the levels at last check today.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.60%, compared to 16.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.30% and -15.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.98 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.12 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $5.01 billion and $5.64 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.30% for the current quarter and 8.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 61.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 15.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.43%.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.05% with a share float percentage of 60.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. having a total of 773 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.23 million shares worth more than $919.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 39.31 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.27 billion and represent 7.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.44% shares in the company for having 12.79 million shares of worth $278.43 million while later fund manager owns 12.63 million shares of worth $216.51 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.