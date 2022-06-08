Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) investors to reap big returns again

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 1.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $841.04M, closed the last trade at $21.33 per share which meant it gained $0.62 on the day or 2.99% during that session. The CLAR stock price is -51.71% off its 52-week high price of $32.36 and 15.47% above the 52-week low of $18.03. The 3-month trading volume is 800.80K shares.

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) trade information

Sporting 2.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the CLAR stock price touched $21.33 or saw a rise of 5.2%. Year-to-date, Clarus Corporation shares have moved -23.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) have changed -6.04%.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clarus Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.05%, compared to 4.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80.00% and -6.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $109.35 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $122.72 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 311.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.90%.

CLAR Dividends

Clarus Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 0.47%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.78% with a share float percentage of 95.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clarus Corporation having a total of 178 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brown Advisory Inc. with over 3.2 million shares worth more than $72.8 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Brown Advisory Inc. held 8.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Greenhouse Funds, LLLP, with the holding of over 2.61 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.26 million and represent 7.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 1.05 million shares of worth $23.82 million while later fund manager owns 0.78 million shares of worth $21.49 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.