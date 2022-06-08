Can HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.64B, closed the recent trade at $10.48 per share which meant it gained $1.14 on the day or 12.26% during that session. The HCM stock price is -319.27% off its 52-week high price of $43.94 and 19.85% above the 52-week low of $8.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 664.18K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) trade information

Sporting 12.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the HCM stock price touched $10.48 or saw a rise of 1.04%. Year-to-date, HUTCHMED (China) Limited shares have moved -73.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) have changed -8.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.95% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -377.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -52.67% from the levels at last check today.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HUTCHMED (China) Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.07%, compared to 8.60% for the industry.

HCM Dividends

HUTCHMED (China) Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.50% with a share float percentage of 33.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HUTCHMED (China) Limited having a total of 243 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 9.05 million shares worth more than $317.65 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Capital International Investors held 5.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sands Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $148.51 million and represent 2.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Fds Developing World Growth & Income Fd and New World Fund, Inc. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.37% shares in the company for having 2.37 million shares of worth $64.65 million while later fund manager owns 2.17 million shares of worth $59.05 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.