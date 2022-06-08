Berry Corporation (BRY) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) has a beta value of 2.34 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $919.06M, closed the recent trade at $11.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.09% during that session. The BRY stock price is -11.42% off its 52-week high price of $12.68 and 59.05% above the 52-week low of $4.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 613.39K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Berry Corporation (BRY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.61.

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) trade information

Sporting -0.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the BRY stock price touched $11.38 or saw a rise of 0.7%. Year-to-date, Berry Corporation shares have moved 37.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) have changed 5.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.05% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -75.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.45% from the levels at last check today.

Berry Corporation (BRY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Berry Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,368.00%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 862.50% and 357.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 61.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $211.87 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $219.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $99.25 million and $143.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 113.50% for the current quarter and 53.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 58.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 94.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

BRY Dividends

Berry Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.24 at a share yield of 2.11%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.11% with a share float percentage of 95.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Berry Corporation having a total of 199 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oaktree Capital Management Lp with over 12.91 million shares worth more than $108.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Oaktree Capital Management Lp held 15.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Benefit Street Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 12.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.96 million and represent 15.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.07% shares in the company for having 2.48 million shares of worth $24.83 million while later fund manager owns 1.96 million shares of worth $19.58 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.42% of company’s outstanding stock.