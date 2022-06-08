Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $597.02M, closed the recent trade at $20.89 per share which meant it gained $3.91 on the day or 23.03% during that session. The ACLX stock price is 4.64% off its 52-week high price of $19.92 and 71.13% above the 52-week low of $6.03. The 3-month trading volume is 116.62K shares.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) trade information

Sporting 23.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the ACLX stock price touched $20.89 or saw a rise of 15.46%. Year-to-date, Arcellx Inc. shares have moved 1.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) have changed 84.57%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.61% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $47.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -124.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.53% from the levels at last check today.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arcellx Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry.

ACLX Dividends

Arcellx Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.91% with a share float percentage of 74.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcellx Inc. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SR One Capital Management, LP with over 5.5 million shares worth more than $77.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, SR One Capital Management, LP held 15.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AJU IB Investment Company Limited, with the holding of over 1.38 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.36 million and represent 3.86% of shares outstanding.