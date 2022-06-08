Analysts Are Recommending The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) As A Buy Candidate

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) has seen 1.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.89M, closed the last trade at $0.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -5.02% during that session. The VGFC stock price is -1804.76% off its 52-week high price of $4.00 and 38.1% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.18 million shares.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) trade information

Sporting -5.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the VGFC stock price touched $0.21 or saw a rise of 17.23%. Year-to-date, The Very Good Food Company Inc. shares have moved -71.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) have changed -2.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -76.13% over the past 6 months.

VGFC Dividends

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.89% with a share float percentage of 2.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Very Good Food Company Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Empery Asset Management, LP with over 0.69 million shares worth more than $0.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Empery Asset Management, LP held 0.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Empery Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 0.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.51 million and represent 0.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 42576.0 shares of worth $22352.0 while later fund manager owns 22000.0 shares of worth $13384.0 as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.