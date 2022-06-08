An In-Depth Look At The SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) has seen 1.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $785.60M, closed the last trade at $4.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -2.44% during that session. The SOUN stock price is -353.5% off its 52-week high price of $18.14 and -2.5% below the 52-week low of $4.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

Sporting -2.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the SOUN stock price touched $4.00 or saw a rise of 54.18%. Year-to-date, SoundHound AI Inc. shares have moved -46.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -47.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) have changed -70.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 82510.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SoundHound AI Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.