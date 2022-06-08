An Analysis Of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Stock

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 10.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.19B, closed the recent trade at $69.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.82 on the day or -1.16% during that session. The OXY stock price is -6.18% off its 52-week high price of $74.04 and 68.99% above the 52-week low of $21.62. The 3-month trading volume is 33.56 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.64.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Sporting -1.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the OXY stock price touched $69.73 or saw a rise of 2.43%. Year-to-date, Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares have moved 143.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) have changed 8.64%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $73.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.7% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $43.00 while the price target rests at a high of $90.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -29.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.33% from the levels at last check today.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 136.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 306.27%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 725.00% and 183.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.30%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.84 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.69 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $6.01 billion and $6.55 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 63.70% for the current quarter and 47.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 113.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.49%.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.52 at a share yield of 0.74%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.94%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.33% with a share float percentage of 82.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Occidental Petroleum Corporation having a total of 1,229 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 112.53 million shares worth more than $3.26 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Dodge & Cox Inc held 12.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 99.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.88 billion and represent 10.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.30% shares in the company for having 68.38 million shares of worth $1.98 billion while later fund manager owns 26.09 million shares of worth $982.92 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.78% of company’s outstanding stock.