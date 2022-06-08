An Analysis Of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has a beta value of 0.32 and has seen 2.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $184.27M, closed the last trade at $4.91 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 6.05% during that session. The CNCE stock price is -40.12% off its 52-week high price of $6.88 and 47.66% above the 52-week low of $2.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 566.83K shares.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) trade information

Sporting 6.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the CNCE stock price touched $4.91 or saw a rise of 12.48%. Year-to-date, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 55.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) have changed 53.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.89.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 41.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.71%, compared to 11.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -656.20% and -5.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -99.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $80k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $80k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $32.02 million and $543k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -99.80% for the current quarter and -85.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.40% over the past 5 years.

CNCE Dividends

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.31% with a share float percentage of 53.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 3.03 million shares worth more than $9.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 8.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 2.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.1 million and represent 6.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.19% shares in the company for having 0.8 million shares of worth $2.51 million while later fund manager owns 0.39 million shares of worth $1.21 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.