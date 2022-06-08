Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Shares Are Down -63.09% YTD

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 0.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.88M, closed the recent trade at $0.68 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.52% during that session. The CYTO stock price is -507.35% off its 52-week high price of $4.13 and 8.82% above the 52-week low of $0.62. The 3-month trading volume is 1.30 million shares.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

Sporting 1.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the CYTO stock price touched $0.68 or saw a rise of 12.82%. Year-to-date, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. shares have moved -63.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) have changed -18.58%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.24% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.30 while the price target rests at a high of $14.30. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2002.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2002.94% from the levels at last check today.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -55.33% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $59.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $59.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 62.60% over the past 5 years.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.89% with a share float percentage of 4.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ikarian Capital, LLC with over 0.3 million shares worth more than $0.55 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Ikarian Capital, LLC held 2.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 0.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.20% shares in the company for having 30169.0 shares of worth $39219.0 while later fund manager owns 18871.0 shares of worth $18402.0 as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.