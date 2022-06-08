Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) Disappoints Wall Street With 2.08% Stock Price Gain

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 3.36 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $210.56M, closed the recent trade at $3.67 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 2.08% during that session. The ALDX stock price is -259.13% off its 52-week high price of $13.18 and 35.69% above the 52-week low of $2.36. The 3-month trading volume is 818.26K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) trade information

Sporting 2.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the ALDX stock price touched $3.67 or saw a rise of 5.17%. Year-to-date, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -10.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) have changed 32.84%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.83% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -717.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -172.48% from the levels at last check today.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.04%, compared to 11.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.10% and -22.20% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.30% over the past 5 years.

ALDX Dividends

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.73% with a share float percentage of 68.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 9.9 million shares worth more than $39.62 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 16.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.32 million and represent 5.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.27% shares in the company for having 2.49 million shares of worth $9.15 million while later fund manager owns 1.65 million shares of worth $6.62 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.