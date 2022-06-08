Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 10.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.08M, closed the last trade at $0.43 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 12.42% during that session. The AKBA stock price is -906.98% off its 52-week high price of $4.33 and 30.23% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.49 million shares.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Sporting 12.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the AKBA stock price touched $0.43 or saw a rise of 2.16%. Year-to-date, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -81.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have changed 11.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.06.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.76%, compared to 11.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 54.90% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50.81 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $53.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.90% over the past 5 years.

AKBA Dividends

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.92% with a share float percentage of 54.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akebia Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 199 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.96 million shares worth more than $10.02 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 7.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.91 million and represent 7.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.71% shares in the company for having 8.64 million shares of worth $17.19 million while later fund manager owns 4.99 million shares of worth $11.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.