Will Unilever PLC (UL) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has a beta value of 0.38 and has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $118.50B, closed the recent trade at $46.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -0.54% during that session. The UL stock price is -33.04% off its 52-week high price of $61.81 and 8.44% above the 52-week low of $42.54. The 3-month trading volume is 4.41 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Unilever PLC (UL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) trade information

Sporting -0.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the UL stock price touched $46.46 or saw a rise of 1.92%. Year-to-date, Unilever PLC shares have moved -13.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) have changed 4.22%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.24% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $41.59 while the price target rests at a high of $62.13. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -33.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.48% from the levels at last check today.

Unilever PLC (UL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Unilever PLC shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.23%, compared to -11.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 9.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.90%.

UL Dividends

Unilever PLC is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.00 at a share yield of 4.29%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.23%.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.57% with a share float percentage of 9.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unilever PLC having a total of 1,115 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.31 million shares worth more than $1.09 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 0.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 19.77 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $900.75 million and represent 0.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund and Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.30% shares in the company for having 7.71 million shares of worth $395.98 million while later fund manager owns 5.77 million shares of worth $310.18 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.