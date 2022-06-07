Why Should You Consider Adding Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) To Your Portfolio?

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has seen 6.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.70B, closed the last trade at $74.75 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 0.21% during that session. The TPTX stock price is -11.12% off its 52-week high price of $83.06 and 68.2% above the 52-week low of $23.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.69.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) trade information

Sporting 0.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the TPTX stock price touched $74.75 or saw a rise of 0.44%. Year-to-date, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 56.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 106.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) have changed 140.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $89.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38.00 while the price target rests at a high of $175.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -134.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 49.16% from current levels.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 108.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -39.17%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -48.20% and -25.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -84.20%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.5 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $560k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

TPTX Dividends

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.79% with a share float percentage of 95.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 257 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 4.01 million shares worth more than $191.26 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 8.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.13% shares in the company for having 1.55 million shares of worth $57.83 million while later fund manager owns 1.3 million shares of worth $48.26 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.