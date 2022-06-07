Why Should You Consider Adding Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) To Your Portfolio?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.77B, closed the recent trade at $5.70 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.26% during that session. The MUFG stock price is -18.95% off its 52-week high price of $6.78 and 9.65% above the 52-week low of $5.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.18 million shares.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) trade information

Sporting 0.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the MUFG stock price touched $5.70 or saw a rise of 1.38%. Year-to-date, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares have moved 4.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) have changed -3.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.18% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.42 while the price target rests at a high of $7.60. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -33.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.91% from the levels at last check today.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.35%, compared to 1.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 45.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.90%.

MUFG Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.23 at a share yield of 4.08%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.81% with a share float percentage of 1.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Aristotle Capital Management, LLC with over 84.74 million shares worth more than $462.71 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Aristotle Capital Management, LLC held 0.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 11.35 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.98 million and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Windsor II and Harbor Large Cap Value Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 19.94 million shares of worth $121.42 million while later fund manager owns 4.63 million shares of worth $28.21 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.