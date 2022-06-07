Why Should You Add Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) To Your Portfolio?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.93B, closed the recent trade at $131.22 per share which meant it gained $4.23 on the day or 3.33% during that session. The TTWO stock price is -49.23% off its 52-week high price of $195.82 and 22.38% above the 52-week low of $101.85. The 3-month trading volume is 2.77 million shares.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) trade information

Sporting 3.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the TTWO stock price touched $131.22 or saw a fall of -0.36%. Year-to-date, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares have moved -28.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) have changed 5.62%.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.78%, compared to -3.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.60% and -10.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.00%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $882.1 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $776.28 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $784.53 million and $687.85 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.40% for the current quarter and 12.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -29.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.54%.

TTWO Dividends

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.56% with a share float percentage of 92.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. having a total of 1,069 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.34 million shares worth more than $2.19 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 3.28 million shares of worth $582.35 million while later fund manager owns 2.61 million shares of worth $463.36 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.