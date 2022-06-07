Why Should You Add Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) To Your Portfolio?

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) has a beta value of 0.03 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.90M, closed the last trade at $2.39 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.14% during that session. The GLBS stock price is -144.77% off its 52-week high price of $5.85 and 34.31% above the 52-week low of $1.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 273.56K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.33.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

Sporting 2.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the GLBS stock price touched $2.39 or saw a rise of 1.65%. Year-to-date, Globus Maritime Limited shares have moved 13.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) have changed 0.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.25 while the price target rests at a high of $6.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -161.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -161.51% from current levels.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 3.91% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $5.17 million and $6.61 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 217.40% for the current quarter and 161.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.44% over the past 5 years.

GLBS Dividends

Globus Maritime Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between June 16 and June 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.84% with a share float percentage of 15.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Globus Maritime Limited having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.71 million shares worth more than $1.65 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Sabby Management, LLC held 6.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Murchinson Ltd., with the holding of over 0.27 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.62 million and represent 2.56% of shares outstanding.