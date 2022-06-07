Why Should Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Be In Your Portfolio?

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has a beta value of 3.44 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $281.98M, closed the recent trade at $3.56 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 10.29% during that session. The MCRB stock price is -603.93% off its 52-week high price of $25.06 and 18.54% above the 52-week low of $2.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 776.34K shares.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

Sporting 10.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the MCRB stock price touched $3.56 or saw a rise of 2.2%. Year-to-date, Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -61.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have changed -25.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.18.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -216.67%, compared to 0.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.20% and -176.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -86.30%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.98 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.80% over the past 5 years.

MCRB Dividends

Seres Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.74% with a share float percentage of 95.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seres Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 215 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 14.38 million shares worth more than $119.78 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 15.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 13.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $114.76 million and represent 14.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.51% shares in the company for having 6.0 million shares of worth $50.04 million while later fund manager owns 4.74 million shares of worth $37.95 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.14% of company’s outstanding stock.