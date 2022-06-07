Why Invest In Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Stock?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 4.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.32B, closed the last trade at $206.97 per share which meant it gained $10.63 on the day or 5.41% during that session. The ENPH stock price is -36.47% off its 52-week high price of $282.46 and 45.21% above the 52-week low of $113.40. The 3-month trading volume is 2.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.81.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Sporting 5.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the ENPH stock price touched $206.97 or saw a rise of 3.89%. Year-to-date, Enphase Energy Inc. shares have moved 13.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have changed 14.26%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $228.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $165.00 while the price target rests at a high of $307.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -48.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.28% from current levels.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enphase Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.40%, compared to 20.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 52.80% and 46.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 50.20%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $503.97 million for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $545.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $316.06 million and $351.52 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 59.50% for the current quarter and 55.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 7.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.74%.

ENPH Dividends

Enphase Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.50% with a share float percentage of 75.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enphase Energy Inc. having a total of 1,117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.02 million shares worth more than $3.03 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 11.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.55 billion and represent 10.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.56% shares in the company for having 3.45 million shares of worth $631.38 million while later fund manager owns 2.86 million shares of worth $522.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.