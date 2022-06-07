Why Invest In CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Stock?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.12B, closed the recent trade at $31.65 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 0.35% during that session. The CNP stock price is -4.27% off its 52-week high price of $33.00 and 23.44% above the 52-week low of $24.23. The 3-month trading volume is 4.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) trade information

Sporting 0.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the CNP stock price touched $31.65 or saw a rise of 1.95%. Year-to-date, CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares have moved 13.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have changed 1.94%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.7% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $36.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -13.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.21% from the levels at last check today.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.85%, compared to 4.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -27.80% and -6.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.50%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.71 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.8 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 62.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.79%.

CNP Dividends

CenterPoint Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 2.16%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.29% with a share float percentage of 92.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CenterPoint Energy Inc. having a total of 878 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 72.0 million shares worth more than $2.01 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 56.65 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.74 billion and represent 9.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.64% shares in the company for having 41.78 million shares of worth $1.18 billion while later fund manager owns 17.87 million shares of worth $498.81 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.