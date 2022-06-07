Why Do You Need To Add Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) To Your Portfolio?

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.63B, closed the last trade at $21.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.05% during that session. The LFG stock price is -10.52% off its 52-week high price of $23.75 and 33.46% above the 52-week low of $14.30. The 3-month trading volume is 1.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) trade information

Sporting -0.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the LFG stock price touched $21.49 or saw a rise of 3.07%. Year-to-date, Archaea Energy Inc. shares have moved 17.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) have changed 1.70%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $44.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -104.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.33% from current levels.

Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Archaea Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 800.00%, compared to 18.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 340.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $80.62 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $92.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

LFG Dividends

Archaea Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.09% with a share float percentage of 85.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Archaea Energy Inc. having a total of 146 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ares Management Llc with over 14.94 million shares worth more than $273.15 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Ares Management Llc held 22.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC, with the holding of over 5.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.09 million and represent 8.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.27% shares in the company for having 1.48 million shares of worth $27.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.73 million shares of worth $13.37 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.