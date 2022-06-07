Why Acquire Shares Of Quantum Corporation (QMCO)?

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) has a beta value of 2.25 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $186.31M, closed the last trade at $2.04 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.49% during that session. The QMCO stock price is -292.16% off its 52-week high price of $8.00 and 26.47% above the 52-week low of $1.50. The 3-month trading volume is 601.80K shares.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) trade information

Sporting 0.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the QMCO stock price touched $2.04 or saw a rise of 5.12%. Year-to-date, Quantum Corporation shares have moved -63.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) have changed 12.09%.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Quantum Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.18%, compared to -4.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $91.52 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $93.56 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $92.43 million and $91.87 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.00% for the current quarter and 1.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -497.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

QMCO Dividends

Quantum Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between January 25 and January 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.70% with a share float percentage of 59.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quantum Corporation having a total of 138 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with over 7.1 million shares worth more than $39.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Neuberger Berman Group, LLC held 19.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is B. Riley Financial, Inc., with the holding of over 4.72 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.71 million and represent 12.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.73% shares in the company for having 2.86 million shares of worth $7.43 million while later fund manager owns 1.65 million shares of worth $4.3 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.47% of company’s outstanding stock.