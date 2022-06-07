When Will Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Be Worth Investing In?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.18B, closed the recent trade at $11.86 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.89% during that session. The PAA stock price is -4.38% off its 52-week high price of $12.38 and 27.15% above the 52-week low of $8.64. The 3-month trading volume is 5.36 million shares.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

Sporting 0.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the PAA stock price touched $11.86 or saw a rise of 1.0%. Year-to-date, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares have moved 25.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) have changed 7.59%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.05%, compared to 4.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -21.70% and 4.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.00%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.21 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.52 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 114.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.53%.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.87 at a share yield of 7.40%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 8.53%.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.66% with a share float percentage of 70.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plains All American Pipeline L.P. having a total of 381 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 52.51 million shares worth more than $490.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Alps Advisors Inc. held 7.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackstone Inc, with the holding of over 34.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $320.88 million and represent 4.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fd. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.76% shares in the company for having 56.53 million shares of worth $597.51 million while later fund manager owns 8.53 million shares of worth $79.68 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.17% of company’s outstanding stock.