When Is SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Going To Be Good Investment?

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $820.98M, closed the last trade at $7.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -1.83% during that session. The STKL stock price is -83.18% off its 52-week high price of $13.72 and 43.66% above the 52-week low of $4.22. The 3-month trading volume is 907.39K shares.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) trade information

Sporting -1.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the STKL stock price touched $7.49 or saw a rise of 10.73%. Year-to-date, SunOpta Inc. shares have moved 7.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) have changed 26.73%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SunOpta Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 200.00%, compared to 3.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $305.73 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $285.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 87.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.80%.

STKL Dividends

SunOpta Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.56% with a share float percentage of 77.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SunOpta Inc. having a total of 199 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oaktree Capital Management Lp with over 20.73 million shares worth more than $144.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Oaktree Capital Management Lp held 19.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Engaged Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 9.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68.31 million and represent 9.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Core Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.72% shares in the company for having 1.87 million shares of worth $9.82 million while later fund manager owns 1.69 million shares of worth $11.72 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.55% of company’s outstanding stock.