When Does Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Become A Good Investment?

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $151.83M, closed the last trade at $2.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.01% during that session. The ALLK stock price is -3752.22% off its 52-week high price of $112.87 and 12.63% above the 52-week low of $2.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Sporting -1.01% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the ALLK stock price touched $2.93 or saw a rise of 7.28%. Year-to-date, Allakos Inc. shares have moved -70.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have changed -17.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.77.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allakos Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -96.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.37%, compared to 0.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.60% and 35.30% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -64.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -61.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.50%.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 08 and August 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.80% with a share float percentage of 90.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allakos Inc. having a total of 199 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rivervest Venture Management LLC with over 4.89 million shares worth more than $27.86 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Rivervest Venture Management LLC held 8.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rivervest Venture Management LLC, with the holding of over 4.89 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.86 million and represent 8.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.49% shares in the company for having 3.55 million shares of worth $278.53 million while later fund manager owns 1.09 million shares of worth $10.63 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.