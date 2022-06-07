Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB)’s -19.19% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.43B, closed the last trade at $4.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.95 on the day or -19.19% during that session. The VORB stock price is -182.0% off its 52-week high price of $11.28 and 14.75% above the 52-week low of $3.41. The 3-month trading volume is 293.01K shares.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) trade information

Sporting -19.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the VORB stock price touched $4.00 or saw a rise of 25.51%. Year-to-date, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. shares have moved -50.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) have changed -29.82%.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.20% over the past 6 months.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $66.5 million for the current quarter.

VORB Dividends

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 80.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.96% with a share float percentage of 96.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Qube Research & Technologies Ltd with over 1.26 million shares worth more than $10.13 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd held 0.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Park West Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.04 million and represent 0.30% of shares outstanding.