UBS Group AG (UBS): What Are The Positives?

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $70.39B, closed the recent trade at $18.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -0.79% during that session. The UBS stock price is -12.77% off its 52-week high price of $21.19 and 24.32% above the 52-week low of $14.22. The 3-month trading volume is 4.76 million shares.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

Sporting -0.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the UBS stock price touched $18.79 or saw a rise of 2.14%. Year-to-date, UBS Group AG shares have moved 7.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have changed 10.18%.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that UBS Group AG shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.17%, compared to 1.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -44.60% and -19.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.40%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.12 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 16.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.30%.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 2.63%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.83%.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.78% with a share float percentage of 59.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UBS Group AG having a total of 939 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Norges Bank Investment Management with over 164.21 million shares worth more than $2.93 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Norges Bank Investment Management held 4.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, with the holding of over 164.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.93 billion and represent 4.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.16% shares in the company for having 83.19 million shares of worth $1.49 billion while later fund manager owns 42.32 million shares of worth $790.09 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.