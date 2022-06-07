StealthGas Inc. (GASS) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $133.72M, closed the last trade at $3.70 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 10.78% during that session. The GASS stock price is 9.46% off its 52-week high price of $3.35 and 48.38% above the 52-week low of $1.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 214.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that StealthGas Inc. (GASS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) trade information

Sporting 10.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the GASS stock price touched $3.70 or saw a rise of 0.54%. Year-to-date, StealthGas Inc. shares have moved 75.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) have changed 43.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 60150.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -21.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.62% from current levels.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that StealthGas Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 49.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 188.89%, compared to 20.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 350.00% and -7.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $28.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $37.42 million and $39.25 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -22.80% for the current quarter and -27.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -396.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.10%.

GASS Dividends

StealthGas Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.08% with a share float percentage of 61.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with StealthGas Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glendon Capital Management, LP with over 6.5 million shares worth more than $13.71 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Glendon Capital Management, LP held 17.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MSD Partners, L.P., with the holding of over 3.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.42 million and represent 9.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Micro Cap Trust and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.60% shares in the company for having 0.23 million shares of worth $0.48 million while later fund manager owns 39172.0 shares of worth $84415.0 as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.