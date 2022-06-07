Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA): What Makes The Stock Good?

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 2.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.25M, closed the recent trade at $1.25 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 12.25% during that session. The SYTA stock price is -674.4% off its 52-week high price of $9.68 and 28.0% above the 52-week low of $0.90. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 million shares.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Sporting 12.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the SYTA stock price touched $1.25 or saw a fall of -2.88%. Year-to-date, Siyata Mobile Inc. shares have moved -70.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) have changed -4.31%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Siyata Mobile Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.60%, compared to -14.30% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.63 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.80% over the past 5 years.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.44% with a share float percentage of 14.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Siyata Mobile Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with over 0.65 million shares worth more than $0.81 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. held 4.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 37361.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.