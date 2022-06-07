PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $140.06M, closed the last trade at $4.15 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 9.50% during that session. The PHX stock price is -5.3% off its 52-week high price of $4.37 and 50.12% above the 52-week low of $2.07. The 3-month trading volume is 357.88K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) trade information

Sporting 9.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the PHX stock price touched $4.15 or saw a rise of 1.43%. Year-to-date, PHX Minerals Inc. shares have moved 91.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) have changed 12.47%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -66.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.61% from current levels.

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 79.65% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 123.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.95 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.10% over the past 5 years.

PHX Dividends

PHX Minerals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.08 at a share yield of 1.93%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.79%.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.40% with a share float percentage of 49.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PHX Minerals Inc. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Edenbrook Capital, LLC with over 5.09 million shares worth more than $11.06 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Edenbrook Capital, LLC held 14.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.66 million and represent 3.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.18% shares in the company for having 0.77 million shares of worth $1.66 million while later fund manager owns 0.39 million shares of worth $0.85 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.