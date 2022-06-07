PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) Estimation And Forecast

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $124.80M, closed the last trade at $1.56 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The PED stock price is -56.41% off its 52-week high price of $2.44 and 40.38% above the 52-week low of $0.93. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 million shares.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the PED stock price touched $1.56 or saw a rise of 3.41%. Year-to-date, PEDEVCO Corp. shares have moved 47.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) have changed 27.87%.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PEDEVCO Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 57.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 750.00%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 260.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 66.80% over the past 5 years.

PED Dividends

PEDEVCO Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.64% with a share float percentage of 14.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PEDEVCO Corp. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.62 million shares worth more than $1.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 0.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.72 million and represent 0.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.54% shares in the company for having 0.46 million shares of worth $0.49 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $0.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.35% of company’s outstanding stock.