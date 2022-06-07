Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.16M, closed the last trade at $0.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -15.56% during that session. The WNW stock price is -1589.66% off its 52-week high price of $9.80 and -5.17% below the 52-week low of $0.61. The 3-month trading volume is 625.93K shares.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Sporting -15.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the WNW stock price touched $0.58 or saw a rise of 22.65%. Year-to-date, Meiwu Technology Company Limited shares have moved -75.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) have changed -15.22%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -78.09% over the past 6 months.

WNW Dividends

Meiwu Technology Company Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.46% with a share float percentage of 1.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meiwu Technology Company Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 41954.0 shares worth more than $99011.0. As of Dec 30, 2021, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

