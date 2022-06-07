Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) Share Prices Gained By $3.3

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.85B, closed the recent trade at $40.77 per share which meant it gained $3.3 on the day or 8.81% during that session. The AMPH stock price is -9.05% off its 52-week high price of $44.46 and 56.93% above the 52-week low of $17.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 515.71K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.36.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) trade information

Sporting 8.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the AMPH stock price touched $40.77 or saw a rise of 1.76%. Year-to-date, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 60.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) have changed 9.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.71.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 83.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.01%, compared to 3.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 71.40% and -10.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $117.45 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $127.88 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 43.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 22.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

AMPH Dividends

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.50% with a share float percentage of 82.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 291 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.1 million shares worth more than $255.02 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 14.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., with the holding of over 3.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.68 million and represent 7.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.30% shares in the company for having 2.59 million shares of worth $59.75 million while later fund manager owns 2.0 million shares of worth $46.18 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.10% of company’s outstanding stock.