Investor Confidence Dwindles After Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) Shares Gain By About 0.24

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) has seen 34.29 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.61M, closed the recent trade at $0.52 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 84.58% during that session. The KRBP stock price is -2015.38% off its 52-week high price of $11.00 and 55.77% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 204.77K shares.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

Sporting 84.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the KRBP stock price touched $0.52 or saw a rise of 17.46%. Year-to-date, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. shares have moved -81.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) have changed -56.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 95350.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.33.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kiromic BioPharma Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -87.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.01%, compared to 0.40% for the industry.

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.43% with a share float percentage of 18.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kiromic BioPharma Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kepos Capital Lp with over 0.77 million shares worth more than $1.17 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Kepos Capital Lp held 4.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.96 million and represent 4.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.81% shares in the company for having 0.28 million shares of worth $0.43 million while later fund manager owns 36662.0 shares of worth $25120.0 as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.