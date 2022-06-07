Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Has Fallen -10.74%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $467.99M, closed the last trade at $14.62 per share which meant it lost -$1.76 on the day or -10.74% during that session. The ICPT stock price is -52.94% off its 52-week high price of $22.36 and 20.66% above the 52-week low of $11.60. The 3-month trading volume is 996.19K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) trade information

Sporting -10.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the ICPT stock price touched $14.62 or saw a rise of 22.36%. Year-to-date, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -10.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have changed -25.37%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $82.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -460.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.6% from current levels.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.57%, compared to 0.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.80% and 1,445.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.60%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $96.34 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $131.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $96.58 million and $92.83 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.20% for the current quarter and 41.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 65.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.89%.

ICPT Dividends

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.60% with a share float percentage of 106.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 223 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 3.25 million shares worth more than $53.01 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, State Street Corporation held 10.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.66 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.2 million and represent 8.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 10.23% shares in the company for having 3.04 million shares of worth $49.83 million while later fund manager owns 0.9 million shares of worth $12.76 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.01% of company’s outstanding stock.