How Is The Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMTX) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 62.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.12M, closed the last trade at $1.99 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 40.14% during that session. The YMTX stock price is -748.74% off its 52-week high price of $16.89 and 52.26% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 457.85K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (YMTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.99.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) trade information

Sporting 40.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the YMTX stock price touched $1.99 or saw a rise of 9.13%. Year-to-date, Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -32.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 80.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) have changed 63.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.12.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (YMTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.49%, compared to 0.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 3.90% and -11.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.27 million and $1.64 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.10% for the current quarter and 52.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.80% over the past 5 years.

YMTX Dividends

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.80% with a share float percentage of 29.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 1.55 million shares worth more than $4.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.66% shares in the company for having 0.51 million shares of worth $0.58 million while later fund manager owns 0.51 million shares of worth $0.58 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.66% of company’s outstanding stock.