How Is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ: CBAY) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $163.51M, closed the recent trade at $2.28 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 16.83% during that session. The CBAY stock price is -121.93% off its 52-week high price of $5.06 and 26.75% above the 52-week low of $1.67. The 3-month trading volume is 534.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) trade information

Sporting 16.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the CBAY stock price touched $2.28 or saw a rise of 1.3%. Year-to-date, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -42.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have changed -2.99%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.76% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -514.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -207.02% from the levels at last check today.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.15%, compared to 3.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.20% over the past 5 years.

CBAY Dividends

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.83% with a share float percentage of 80.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 170 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 10.3 million shares worth more than $34.81 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC held 12.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TCG Crossover Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.96 million and represent 6.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 2.4 million shares of worth $8.11 million while later fund manager owns 1.54 million shares of worth $4.59 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.82% of company’s outstanding stock.