Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has a beta value of 0.37 and has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.14B, closed the recent trade at $41.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -0.78% during that session. The FE stock price is -17.68% off its 52-week high price of $48.85 and 14.67% above the 52-week low of $35.42. The 3-month trading volume is 3.91 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Ford Motor Company.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) trade information

Sporting -0.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the FE stock price touched $41.51 or saw a rise of 3.91%. Year-to-date, FirstEnergy Corp. shares have moved 0.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have changed -1.53%.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FirstEnergy Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.92%, compared to 4.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 22.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.42%.

FE Dividends

FirstEnergy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.56 at a share yield of 3.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.07%.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.85% with a share float percentage of 87.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FirstEnergy Corp. having a total of 981 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 63.77 million shares worth more than $2.65 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 42.38 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.94 billion and represent 7.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.71% shares in the company for having 15.47 million shares of worth $643.44 million while later fund manager owns 12.31 million shares of worth $512.0 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.