HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) investors to reap big returns again

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) has seen 2.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.96B, closed the last trade at $35.57 per share which meant it gained $1.57 on the day or 4.62% during that session. The HCP stock price is -189.43% off its 52-week high price of $102.95 and 17.74% above the 52-week low of $29.26. The 3-month trading volume is 1.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

Sporting 4.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the HCP stock price touched $35.57 or saw a rise of 14.95%. Year-to-date, HashiCorp Inc. shares have moved -60.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) have changed -23.22%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $70.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -96.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -26.51% from current levels.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HashiCorp Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.00%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $94.7 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $100.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 123.44% with a share float percentage of 123.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HashiCorp Inc. having a total of 132 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mayfield XIV Management (UGP), Ltd. with over 26.22 million shares worth more than $1.42 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Mayfield XIV Management (UGP), Ltd. held 82.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC, with the holding of over 7.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $637.94 million and represent 22.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.70% shares in the company for having 0.86 million shares of worth $43.24 million while later fund manager owns 0.79 million shares of worth $71.71 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.