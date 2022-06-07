General Electric Company (GE) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $85.89B, closed the recent trade at $76.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.61 on the day or -0.79% during that session. The GE stock price is -52.07% off its 52-week high price of $116.17 and 6.87% above the 52-week low of $71.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that General Electric Company (GE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.4.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) trade information

Sporting -0.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the GE stock price touched $76.39 or saw a rise of 3.84%. Year-to-date, General Electric Company shares have moved -18.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) have changed -2.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.64.

General Electric Company (GE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that General Electric Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.49%, compared to 17.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.70%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.89 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.47 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $18.28 billion and $19.25 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.10% for the current quarter and 1.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -159.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 54.10%.

GE Dividends

General Electric Company is expected to release its next earnings report between July 25 and July 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 0.42%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.65% with a share float percentage of 69.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with General Electric Company having a total of 1,958 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 113.15 million shares worth more than $10.35 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 84.15 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.7 billion and represent 7.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.89% shares in the company for having 31.76 million shares of worth $2.91 billion while later fund manager owns 31.21 million shares of worth $2.95 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.