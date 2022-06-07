Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.58B, closed the recent trade at $41.26 per share which meant it gained $4.26 on the day or 11.51% during that session. The FRG stock price is -33.54% off its 52-week high price of $55.10 and 22.15% above the 52-week low of $32.12. The 3-month trading volume is 318.11K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.09.

Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) trade information

Sporting 11.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the FRG stock price touched $41.26 or saw a rise of 2.6%. Year-to-date, Franchise Group Inc. shares have moved -29.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have changed -2.99%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $61.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.52% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $66.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -59.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.06% from the levels at last check today.

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Franchise Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.56%, compared to 4.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.10% and 13.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.30%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.14 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.13 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $669.57 million and $862.76 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 69.60% for the current quarter and 31.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 700.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

FRG Dividends

Franchise Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.50 at a share yield of 6.76%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.87% with a share float percentage of 76.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Franchise Group Inc. having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.17 million shares worth more than $90.05 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 13.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hood River Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.61 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $83.75 million and represent 9.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.31% shares in the company for having 0.86 million shares of worth $36.31 million while later fund manager owns 0.8 million shares of worth $41.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.92% of company’s outstanding stock.