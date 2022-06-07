Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.45M, closed the recent trade at $1.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.76% during that session. The DPRO stock price is -750.0% off its 52-week high price of $8.50 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.90. The 3-month trading volume is 3.40 million shares.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

Sporting -4.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the DPRO stock price touched $1.00 or saw a rise of 11.5%. Year-to-date, Draganfly Inc. shares have moved -35.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) have changed -19.23%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -900.0% from the levels at last check today.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.14% over the past 6 months.

DPRO Dividends

Draganfly Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.71% with a share float percentage of 2.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Draganfly Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AlphaCentric Advisors LLC with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $0.29 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC held 0.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ACT Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.32 million and represent 0.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.53% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.29 million while later fund manager owns 3082.0 shares of worth $3852.0 as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.