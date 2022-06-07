Does Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) has seen 4.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company closed the last trade at $8.71 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 6.74% during that session. The DO stock price is -38.23% off its 52-week high price of $12.04 and 26.87% above the 52-week low of $6.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.72 million shares.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) trade information

Sporting 6.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the DO stock price touched $8.71 or saw a rise of 2.35%. Year-to-date, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares have moved 16.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) have changed 10.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.33% from current levels.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) estimates and forecasts

DO Dividends

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.07% with a share float percentage of 49.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company.