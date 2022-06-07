Could NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $274.30M, closed the recent trade at $1.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -7.16% during that session. The NGL stock price is -48.47% off its 52-week high price of $2.91 and 29.59% above the 52-week low of $1.38. The 3-month trading volume is 817.78K shares.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) trade information

Sporting -7.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the NGL stock price touched $1.96 or saw a rise of 8.41%. Year-to-date, NGL Energy Partners LP shares have moved 15.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have changed 8.21%.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NGL Energy Partners LP shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 181.25%, compared to 45.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 108.60% and 91.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 48.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.34 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.02 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.75 billion and $1.56 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.40% for the current quarter and 29.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -96.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.00%.

NGL Dividends

NGL Energy Partners LP is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.08% with a share float percentage of 31.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NGL Energy Partners LP having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 19.72 million shares worth more than $35.88 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 15.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 2.67 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.93 million and represent 2.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 9.55% shares in the company for having 12.41 million shares of worth $26.81 million while later fund manager owns 7.3 million shares of worth $15.78 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.62% of company’s outstanding stock.