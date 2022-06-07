Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc. (NASDAQ: CNTA) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -1.55%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) has seen 5.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $300.86M, closed the last trade at $3.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.55% during that session. The CNTA stock price is -745.91% off its 52-week high price of $26.90 and 9.43% above the 52-week low of $2.88. The 3-month trading volume is 210.91K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.7.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information

Sporting -1.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the CNTA stock price touched $3.18 or saw a rise of 32.91%. Year-to-date, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc shares have moved -71.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) have changed -62.54%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -371.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.79% from current levels.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.00% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.20% for the industry.

CNTA Dividends

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.39% with a share float percentage of 80.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd with over 19.96 million shares worth more than $179.07 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd held 21.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Index Venture Life Associates VI Ltd, with the holding of over 9.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $112.17 million and represent 10.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.68% shares in the company for having 1.58 million shares of worth $17.77 million while later fund manager owns 0.65 million shares of worth $7.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.69% of company’s outstanding stock.