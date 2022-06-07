Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2022

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.87B, closed the last trade at $10.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.55% during that session. The BOWL stock price is -19.76% off its 52-week high price of $13.09 and 36.32% above the 52-week low of $6.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 582.37K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) trade information

Sporting -0.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the BOWL stock price touched $10.93 or saw a rise of 6.9%. Year-to-date, Bowlero Corp. shares have moved 21.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) have changed 12.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -46.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -28.09% from current levels.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 9.41% over the past 6 months, compared to 29.00% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $187.25 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $220.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

BOWL Dividends

Bowlero Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.11% with a share float percentage of 99.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bowlero Corp. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atairos Group, Inc. with over 63.43 million shares worth more than $572.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Atairos Group, Inc. held 59.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Apollo Management Holdings, L.p., with the holding of over 10.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $91.12 million and represent 9.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.87% shares in the company for having 0.93 million shares of worth $9.29 million while later fund manager owns 0.49 million shares of worth $4.08 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.