An In-Depth Look At ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV)

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has seen 1.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.69B, closed the last trade at $181.57 per share which meant it gained $19.25 on the day or 11.86% during that session. The SWAV stock price is -37.54% off its 52-week high price of $249.73 and 37.57% above the 52-week low of $113.36. The 3-month trading volume is 472.00K shares.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) trade information

Sporting 11.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the SWAV stock price touched $181.57 or saw a rise of 1.43%. Year-to-date, ShockWave Medical Inc. shares have moved 1.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) have changed 23.48%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $193.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $170.00 while the price target rests at a high of $245.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -34.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.37% from current levels.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ShockWave Medical Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 811.54%, compared to 2.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4,300.00% and 900.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 87.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $105.78 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $114.46 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $55.91 million and $65.16 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 89.20% for the current quarter and 75.70% for the next.

SWAV Dividends

ShockWave Medical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.91% with a share float percentage of 95.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ShockWave Medical Inc. having a total of 420 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 3.44 million shares worth more than $613.42 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 9.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $578.46 million and represent 9.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.77% shares in the company for having 1.35 million shares of worth $240.63 million while later fund manager owns 0.95 million shares of worth $170.06 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.