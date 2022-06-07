An In-Depth Look At Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (LGAC)

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $703.64M, closed the recent trade at $9.80 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The LGAC stock price is -1.02% off its 52-week high price of $9.90 and 1.73% above the 52-week low of $9.63. The 3-month trading volume is 165.37K shares.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the LGAC stock price touched $9.80 or saw a rise of 0.51%. Year-to-date, Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I shares have moved 0.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) have changed -0.41%.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (LGAC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 0.31% over the past 6 months.

LGAC Dividends

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.21% with a share float percentage of 79.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I having a total of 112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glazer Capital LLC with over 3.22 million shares worth more than $31.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Glazer Capital LLC held 5.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 2.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.19 million and represent 4.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 0.59 million shares of worth $5.74 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $4.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.